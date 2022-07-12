Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sodium acetate, also known as sodium ethanoate, can be synthesized by reacting acetic acid with sodium carbonate or sodium hydroxide. Sodium acetate trihydrate is a granular, crystalline powder with acetic odor, while sodium acetate anhydrous is a granular, hygroscopic powder. Sodium acetate trihydrate and sodium acetate anhydrous have been approved by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) as Generally Regarded As Safe (GRAS) compounds.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous in global

Global Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous market was valued at 40 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 47 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous include Allan Chemical, CABB, Changshu Nanhu Chemical, Fujian Fukang Pharmaceutical and Karn Chem Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Global Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Leather & textiles

Food

Medical & Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants

Key companies Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

key players include:

Allan Chemical

CABB

Changshu Nanhu Chemical

Fujian Fukang Pharmaceutical

Karn Chem Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Acetate Trihydrate and Sodium Acetate Anhydrous

