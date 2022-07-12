Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
THFA is a low cost, biodegradable solvent mainly used as a reactive diluent for epoxy resins and is a good solvent for many of the curative and catalysts used in epoxy formulations. THFA will accelerate the cure of Bisphenol, resins with either aliphatic or aromatic amine curative.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) in global, including the following market information:
Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pharmaceutical Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) include BASF, Ashland, Avantium, Mitsubishi Chemical, DynaChem, Corbion, Penn A Kem LLC Company, Nova Molecular Technologies and Hongye Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical Grade
Chemical Grade
Industrial Grade
Others
Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Stripping Formulations
Electronic Cleaner Formulations
Coatings, Dyes and Printing Ink
Epoxy Curing Agent
Others
Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Ashland
Avantium
Mitsubishi Chemical
DynaChem
Corbion
Penn A Kem LLC Company
Nova Molecular Technologies
Hongye Chemical
Sinochem Qingdao
EnvirOx LLC.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/