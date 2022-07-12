High Voltage Transmission Line Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
High-voltage transmission lines are used to transmit electric power over long distances. Normally, high voltage (HV) transmission power lines .
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Voltage Transmission Line in global, including the following market information:
Global High Voltage Transmission Line Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High Voltage Transmission Line Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five High Voltage Transmission Line companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Voltage Transmission Line market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 100 KV Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Voltage Transmission Line include General Cable, Nexans, Prysmian, Fengfan Power, KEC, Qingdao Hanhe, SEI, DAJI Towers and LS Cable, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Voltage Transmission Line manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Voltage Transmission Line Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High Voltage Transmission Line Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Below 100 KV
100 KV-800 KV
Above 800 KV
Global High Voltage Transmission Line Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High Voltage Transmission Line Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential Electricity
Commercial Electricity
Industrial Electricity
Global High Voltage Transmission Line Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High Voltage Transmission Line Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High Voltage Transmission Line revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High Voltage Transmission Line revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies High Voltage Transmission Line sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies High Voltage Transmission Line sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
General Cable
Nexans
Prysmian
Fengfan Power
KEC
Qingdao Hanhe
SEI
DAJI Towers
LS Cable
Hangzhou Cable
Southwire
Furukawa Electric
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Voltage Transmission Line Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Voltage Transmission Line Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Voltage Transmission Line Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Voltage Transmission Line Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Voltage Transmission Line Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Voltage Transmission Line Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Voltage Transmission Line Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Voltage Transmission Line Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Voltage Transmission Line Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Voltage Transmission Line Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Voltage Transmission Line Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Voltage Transmission Line Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Voltage Transmission Line Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Voltage Transmission Line Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Voltage Transmission Line Compani
