Cryogenic Insulation Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

In todays world, the use of cryogenics and low-temperature refrigeration is taking a more and more significant role. From the food industry, transportation, energy, and medical applications to the Space Shuttle, cryogenic liquids must be stored, handled, and transferred from one point to another. To minimize heat leaks into storage tanks and transfer lines, high-performance materials are needed to provide high levels of thermal isolation. Complete knowledge of thermal insulation is a key part of enabling the development of efficient, low-maintenance cryogenic systems. The need for insulation is never a direct one. What is important is to save money on the energy bill or to be able to effectively control a system. Thermal insulation systems therefore provide energy conservation and allow system control for process systems.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cryogenic Insulation Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Cryogenic Insulation Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cryogenic Insulation Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Cryogenic Insulation Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cryogenic Insulation Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PU & PIR Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cryogenic Insulation Materials include BASF, Armacell International Holding, Lydall, Rochling Group, Saint Gobain, Cabot Corporation, Hertel, Johns Manville and Dunmore Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cryogenic Insulation Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cryogenic Insulation Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cryogenic Insulation Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PU & PIR

Cellular Glass

Polystyrene

Fiberglass

Perlite

Others

Global Cryogenic Insulation Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cryogenic Insulation Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Energy & Power

Chemicals

Metallurgical

Electronics

Oil & Gas

Others

Global Cryogenic Insulation Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cryogenic Insulation Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cryogenic Insulation Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cryogenic Insulation Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cryogenic Insulation Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Cryogenic Insulation Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Armacell International Holding

Lydall

Rochling Group

Saint Gobain

Cabot Corporation

Hertel

Johns Manville

Dunmore Corporation

Imerys Minerals

Aspen Aerogels

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cryogenic Insulation Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cryogenic Insulation Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cryogenic Insulation Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cryogenic Insulation Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cryogenic Insulation Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cryogenic Insulation Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cryogenic Insulation Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cryogenic Insulation Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cryogenic Insulation Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cryogenic Insulation Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cryogenic Insulation Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cryogenic Insulation Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cryogenic Insulation Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cryogenic Insulation Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cryogenic Insulation Materials Compani

