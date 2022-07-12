Fitness Watches Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fitness Watches in global, including the following market information:

Global Fitness Watches Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fitness Watches Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Fitness Watches companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fitness Watches market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pedometer Watches Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fitness Watches include Apple, Fitbit, Samsung, Germin, Huawei, Xiaomi, Polar, Casio and TomTom, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fitness Watches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fitness Watches Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fitness Watches Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pedometer Watches

GPS Watches

Heart Rate Watches

GPS +HRM Watches

Global Fitness Watches Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fitness Watches Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Athletes

General User

Global Fitness Watches Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fitness Watches Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fitness Watches revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fitness Watches revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fitness Watches sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Fitness Watches sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Apple

Fitbit

Samsung

Germin

Huawei

Xiaomi

Polar

Casio

TomTom

Motorola/Lenovo

Timex

Suunto

Withings

Soleus

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fitness Watches Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fitness Watches Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fitness Watches Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fitness Watches Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fitness Watches Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fitness Watches Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fitness Watches Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fitness Watches Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fitness Watches Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fitness Watches Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fitness Watches Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fitness Watches Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fitness Watches Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fitness Watches Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fitness Watches Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fitness Watches Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Fitness Watches Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Pedometer Wat

