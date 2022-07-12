Wide-angle Lens Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wide-angle Lens in global, including the following market information:

Global Wide-angle Lens Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Wide-angle Lens Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Wide-angle Lens companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wide-angle Lens market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Auto Focus Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wide-angle Lens include Canon, Fujifilm, Kenko, Nikon, Olympus, Opteka, Panasonic, Raynox and Schneider Optics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wide-angle Lens manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wide-angle Lens Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wide-angle Lens Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Auto Focus

Manual Focus

Global Wide-angle Lens Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wide-angle Lens Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Digital Camera

SLR Camera

Other

Global Wide-angle Lens Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wide-angle Lens Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wide-angle Lens revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wide-angle Lens revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wide-angle Lens sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Wide-angle Lens sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Canon

Fujifilm

Kenko

Nikon

Olympus

Opteka

Panasonic

Raynox

Schneider Optics

Sony

Vivitar

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wide-angle Lens Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Wide-angle Lens Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Wide-angle Lens Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Wide-angle Lens Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Wide-angle Lens Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Wide-angle Lens Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wide-angle Lens Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Wide-angle Lens Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Wide-angle Lens Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Wide-angle Lens Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Wide-angle Lens Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wide-angle Lens Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Wide-angle Lens Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wide-angle Lens Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wide-angle Lens Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wide-angle Lens Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Wide-angle Lens Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Auto Focus



