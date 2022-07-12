Global Golf Pants Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Golf Pants market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Golf Pants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Cotton Material Pants
Polyester Material Pants
Cotton & Polyester Material Pants
Others
Segment by Application
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Independent Retailers
Online Sales
Others
By Company
Nike
Adidas
Under Armour
Puma
Oakley
IZOD
Duer
Tipsy Elves
J.Lindeber
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Golf Pants Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Golf Pants Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cotton Material Pants
1.2.3 Polyester Material Pants
1.2.4 Cotton & Polyester Material Pants
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Golf Pants Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
1.3.3 Convenience Stores
1.3.4 Independent Retailers
1.3.5 Online Sales
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Golf Pants Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Golf Pants Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Golf Pants Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Golf Pants Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Golf Pants Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Golf Pants by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Golf Pants Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Golf Pants Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Golf Pants Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Golf Pants Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Golf Pants Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2
