External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An external wall insulation system (EWIS) is a thermally insulated, protective, decorative exterior cladding procedure involving the use of expanded polystyrene, mineral wool, polyurethane foam or phenolic foam, topped off with a reinforced cement based, mineral or synthetic finish and plaster.

This report contains market size and forecasts of External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) in global, including the following market information:

Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) companies in 2021 (%)

The global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Expanded Polystyrene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) include Sto Ltd., Saint-Gobain, Knauf Insulation, Baumit, Lfhuaneng, ROCKWOOL, Taishi and Beipeng, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Expanded Polystyrene

Mineral Wool

Polyurethane Foam

Others

Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sto Ltd.

Saint-Gobain

Knauf Insulation

Baumit

Lfhuaneng

ROCKWOOL

Taishi

Beipeng

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 External Wall

 

