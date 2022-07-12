Liquid Detergents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Liquid Detergents in global, including the following market information:

Global Liquid Detergents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Liquid Detergents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Liquid Detergents companies in 2021 (%)

The global Liquid Detergents market was valued at 26360 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 29070 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Weak Alkaline Liquid Detergent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Liquid Detergents include P&G, Unilever, Henkel, Church&Dwight, Kao, Lion, Reckitt Benckiser, Clorox and Liby, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Liquid Detergents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Liquid Detergents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Liquid Detergents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Weak Alkaline Liquid Detergent

Neutral Liquid Detergent

Global Liquid Detergents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Liquid Detergents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Use

Commercial Use

Global Liquid Detergents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Liquid Detergents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Liquid Detergents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Liquid Detergents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Liquid Detergents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Liquid Detergents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

P&G

Unilever

Henkel

Church&Dwight

Kao

Lion

Reckitt Benckiser

Clorox

Liby

Nice

Blue Moon

Shanghai White Cat

Pangkam

NaFine

Lam Soon

Lonkey

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Liquid Detergents Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Liquid Detergents Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Liquid Detergents Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Liquid Detergents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Liquid Detergents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Liquid Detergents Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Liquid Detergents Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Liquid Detergents Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Liquid Detergents Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Liquid Detergents Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Liquid Detergents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Liquid Detergents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Liquid Detergents Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquid Detergents Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Liquid Detergents Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquid Detergents Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Liquid Detergents Market Size Markets, 2021 &

