Liquid Detergents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Liquid Detergents in global, including the following market information:
Global Liquid Detergents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Liquid Detergents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Liquid Detergents companies in 2021 (%)
The global Liquid Detergents market was valued at 26360 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 29070 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Weak Alkaline Liquid Detergent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Liquid Detergents include P&G, Unilever, Henkel, Church&Dwight, Kao, Lion, Reckitt Benckiser, Clorox and Liby, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Liquid Detergents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Liquid Detergents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Liquid Detergents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Weak Alkaline Liquid Detergent
Neutral Liquid Detergent
Global Liquid Detergents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Liquid Detergents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home Use
Commercial Use
Global Liquid Detergents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Liquid Detergents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Liquid Detergents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Liquid Detergents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Liquid Detergents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Liquid Detergents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
P&G
Unilever
Henkel
Church&Dwight
Kao
Lion
Reckitt Benckiser
Clorox
Liby
Nice
Blue Moon
Shanghai White Cat
Pangkam
NaFine
Lam Soon
Lonkey
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Liquid Detergents Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Liquid Detergents Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Liquid Detergents Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Liquid Detergents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Liquid Detergents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Liquid Detergents Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Liquid Detergents Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Liquid Detergents Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Liquid Detergents Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Liquid Detergents Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Liquid Detergents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Liquid Detergents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Liquid Detergents Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquid Detergents Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Liquid Detergents Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquid Detergents Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Liquid Detergents Market Size Markets, 2021 &
