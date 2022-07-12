Anti-counterfeit Cosmetics Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-counterfeit Cosmetics Packaging in Global, including the following market information:
Global Anti-counterfeit Cosmetics Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Anti-counterfeit Cosmetics Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Authentication Technology Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anti-counterfeit Cosmetics Packaging include Avery Dennison, Sun Chemical, Zebra Technologies, DNP, Alpvision, NHK SPRING, Flint Grou, Toppan and 3M, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Anti-counterfeit Cosmetics Packaging companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anti-counterfeit Cosmetics Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Anti-counterfeit Cosmetics Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Authentication Technology
Track and Trace Technology
Global Anti-counterfeit Cosmetics Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Anti-counterfeit Cosmetics Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cosmetics
Personal Care
Other
Global Anti-counterfeit Cosmetics Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Anti-counterfeit Cosmetics Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Anti-counterfeit Cosmetics Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Anti-counterfeit Cosmetics Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Avery Dennison
Sun Chemical
Zebra Technologies
DNP
Alpvision
NHK SPRING
Flint Grou
Toppan
3M
DuPont
KURZ
Authentix
Techsun
