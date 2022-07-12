Soft Drink Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Soft Drink Packaging in global, including the following market information:

Global Soft Drink Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Soft Drink Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Soft Drink Packaging companies in 2021 (%)

The global Soft Drink Packaging market was valued at 22800 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 28160 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rigid Packaging Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Soft Drink Packaging include Berry Global, Amcor Limited, Crown Holdings, Mondi Group, Graham Packaging Company, AptarGroup, Owens-Illinois, Ardagh Group and Tetra Pak International S.A., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Soft Drink Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Soft Drink Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Soft Drink Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Global Soft Drink Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Soft Drink Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Functional Drinks

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Juices

Others

Global Soft Drink Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Soft Drink Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Soft Drink Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Soft Drink Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Soft Drink Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Soft Drink Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Berry Global

Amcor Limited

Crown Holdings

Mondi Group

Graham Packaging Company

AptarGroup

Owens-Illinois

Ardagh Group

Tetra Pak International S.A.

Ball Corporation

Allied Glass Containers

CKS Packaging

CAN-PACK S.A.

