Global Outdoor Sinks Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Outdoor Sinks market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Outdoor Sinks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Stainless Steel Sinks

 

Ceramic Sinks

 

Others

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

By Company

Kohler

Elkay

Moen

Franke

BLANCO

JustSinks

Mustee

Ozark River

Boann

Monsam

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Outdoor Sinks Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Outdoor Sinks Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Stainless Steel Sinks
1.2.3 Ceramic Sinks
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Outdoor Sinks Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Household
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Outdoor Sinks Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Outdoor Sinks Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Outdoor Sinks Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Outdoor Sinks Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Outdoor Sinks Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Outdoor Sinks by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Outdoor Sinks Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Outdoor Sinks Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Outdoor Sinks Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Outdoor Sinks Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Outdoor Sinks Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Outdoor Sinks Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers

 

