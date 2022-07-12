Hair Removal Wax Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hair Removal Wax in global, including the following market information:

Global Hair Removal Wax Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hair Removal Wax Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Hair Removal Wax companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hair Removal Wax market was valued at 7458.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10350 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Frozen Wax Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hair Removal Wax include Reckitt Benckiser Group, Darent Wax, Xanitalia, Nads Corporation, Edgewell Personal Care, Procter and Gamble, American International Industries, LOreal International and Church and Dwight, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hair Removal Wax manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hair Removal Wax Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hair Removal Wax Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Frozen Wax

Hot Wax

Global Hair Removal Wax Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hair Removal Wax Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Global Hair Removal Wax Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hair Removal Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hair Removal Wax revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hair Removal Wax revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hair Removal Wax sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Hair Removal Wax sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Darent Wax

Xanitalia

Nads Corporation

Edgewell Personal Care

Procter and Gamble

American International Industries

LOreal International

Church and Dwight

Jolen Inc.

Coloris Ltd.

Kera-Ban Wax Products

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hair Removal Wax Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hair Removal Wax Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hair Removal Wax Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hair Removal Wax Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hair Removal Wax Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hair Removal Wax Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hair Removal Wax Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hair Removal Wax Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hair Removal Wax Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hair Removal Wax Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hair Removal Wax Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hair Removal Wax Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hair Removal Wax Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hair Removal Wax Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hair Removal Wax Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hair Removal Wax Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Hair Removal Wax Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

