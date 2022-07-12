Flexible Bottle Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flexible Bottle in global, including the following market information:
Global Flexible Bottle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Flexible Bottle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Flexible Bottle companies in 2021 (%)
The global Flexible Bottle market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
By Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flexible Bottle include Vapur, Inc., Hydrapak LLC, inov-8, M&H Plastics, Salomon SAS, Ultimate Direction, Inc., Qimei Packaging Co., Ltd., 4MO Plastic(Zhuhai) and Reshine Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Flexible Bottle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flexible Bottle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Flexible Bottle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
By Material
By Capacity
Global Flexible Bottle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Flexible Bottle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Commercial
Global Flexible Bottle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Flexible Bottle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Flexible Bottle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Flexible Bottle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Flexible Bottle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Flexible Bottle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Vapur, Inc.
Hydrapak LLC
inov-8
M&H Plastics
Salomon SAS
Ultimate Direction, Inc.
Qimei Packaging Co., Ltd.
4MO Plastic(Zhuhai)
Reshine Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd.
T&T Plastic Hardware (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd.
Lingxu International Trade Co., Ltd.
LPS Industries
