Rare Earth Magnets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rare-earth magnets are strong permanent magnets made from alloys of rare-earth elements. Developed in the 1970s and 1980s, rare-earth magnets are the strongest type of permanent magnets made, producing significantly stronger magnetic fields than other types such as ferrite or alnico magnets. The magnetic field typically produced by rare-earth magnets can exceed 1.4 teslas, whereas ferrite or ceramic magnets typically exhibit fields of 0.5 to 1 tesla. There are two types: neodymium magnets and samarium–cobalt magnets. Magnetostrictive rare-earth magnets such as Terfenol-D also have applications, e.g. in loudspeakers. Rare-earth magnets are extremely brittle and also vulnerable to corrosion, so they are usually plated or coated to protect them from breaking, chipping, or crumbling into powder.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rare Earth Magnets in global, including the following market information:

The global Rare Earth Magnets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/162188/global-rare-earth-magnets-forecast-market-2022-2028-519

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Samarium Cobalt (SmCo) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rare Earth Magnets include Galaxy Magnetic, Adams Magnetic Products, Daido Electronics, Innuovo Magnetics, Yunsheng Company, AT&M, Magsuper, Earth- Panda and Master Magnetics. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rare Earth Magnets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rare Earth Magnets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rare Earth Magnets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/162188/global-rare-earth-magnets-forecast-market-2022-2028-519

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rare Earth Magnets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rare Earth Magnets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rare Earth Magnets Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rare Earth Magnets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rare Earth Magnets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rare Earth Magnets Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rare Earth Magnets Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rare Earth Magnets Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rare Earth Magnets Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rare Earth Magnets Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rare Earth Magnets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rare Earth Magnets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rare Earth Magnets Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rare Earth Magnets Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rare Earth Magnets Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rare Earth Magnets Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Rare Earth Magnets Market Siz

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/162188/global-rare-earth-magnets-forecast-market-2022-2028-519

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/