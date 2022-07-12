Global Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
UV Sterilizer Only
UV sterilizer with integrated pre-filter package
Other
Segment by Application
Household
Commercial
By Company
Amway Global
Pentair
Panasonic Corporation
Culligan International
Philips
Best Water Technology Group
Coway
Brita
Katadyn Group
Haier Strauss Water
Halo Source
3M Center
Ion Exchange India Limited
Eureka Forbes Limited
Tata Chemicals
Kent RO System
Hindustan Unilever
A O Smith Corporation
Paragon Water System
Eco Water Systems
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 UV Sterilizer Only
1.2.3 UV sterilizer with integrated pre-filter package
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Household
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Man
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/