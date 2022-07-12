Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cast polypropylene is an extraordinary material used in packaging of various products from bread to snacks and fresh produce. It is also used as a sealant film for retort and non-retort purposes. It has excellent heat sealing properties. Cast polypropylene is a low-density film with excellent tear resistance as well as impact resistance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films in global, including the following market information:

Global Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films market was valued at 4475.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5518.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bags & Pouches Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films include Polyplex Corporation, American Profol, Uflex, Polinas, Jindal Poly Films, Copol International, PT. Bhineka Tatamulya, Mitsui Chemicals America and LC Packaging International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bags & Pouches

Laminations

Wraps

Labels

Others

Global Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverages

Floral

Textile

Healthcare

Others

Global Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Polyplex Corporation

American Profol

Uflex

Polinas

Jindal Poly Films

Copol International

PT. Bhineka Tatamulya

Mitsui Chemicals America

LC Packaging International

Futamora Chemical

Oben Holding Group

Taghleef Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cast Polypropylene Packaging Films Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

