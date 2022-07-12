Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Augmented Reality Glasses in global, including the following market information:

Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Smart Augmented Reality Glasses companies in 2021 (%)

The global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Speech Recognition Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Smart Augmented Reality Glasses include CastAR, Epson, Googlex, Sony, Microsoft, AltoTech, Laster, Lumus and ODG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Smart Augmented Reality Glasses manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Speech Recognition

Gesture Recognition

Eye Tracking

Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Business

Industries

Healthcare

Recreation

Other

Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Smart Augmented Reality Glasses revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Smart Augmented Reality Glasses revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Smart Augmented Reality Glasses sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Smart Augmented Reality Glasses sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CastAR

Epson

Googlex

Sony

Microsoft

AltoTech

Laster

Lumus

ODG

Penny AB

Recon

Six15 Technologies

Theia

Vuzix

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Augmented Reality

