Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Augmented Reality Glasses in global, including the following market information:
Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Smart Augmented Reality Glasses companies in 2021 (%)
The global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Speech Recognition Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Smart Augmented Reality Glasses include CastAR, Epson, Googlex, Sony, Microsoft, AltoTech, Laster, Lumus and ODG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Smart Augmented Reality Glasses manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Speech Recognition
Gesture Recognition
Eye Tracking
Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Business
Industries
Healthcare
Recreation
Other
Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Smart Augmented Reality Glasses revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Smart Augmented Reality Glasses revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Smart Augmented Reality Glasses sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Smart Augmented Reality Glasses sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CastAR
Epson
Googlex
Sony
Microsoft
AltoTech
Laster
Lumus
ODG
Penny AB
Recon
Six15 Technologies
Theia
Vuzix
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Augmented Reality
