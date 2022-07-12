Synthetic Camphor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Synthetic camphor is used extensively in many different industrial applications. It is vital in manufacturing polyvinyl chloride, cellulose nitrate and many plastics. It is a plasticizer in paints and lacquers, and it stabilizes smokeless gunpowder pyrotechnics.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Camphor in global, including the following market information:

Global Synthetic Camphor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Synthetic Camphor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Synthetic Camphor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Synthetic Camphor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Camphor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Camphor include Apt Exim, Beijing Herbal Health Biotech, Benefont, Camphor & Allied Products, Jadran Galenski Laboratorij, Malligha Asafoetida, Recochem, Fujian Green Pine and Hiya International. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Synthetic Camphor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic Camphor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Synthetic Camphor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder Camphor

Oil Camphor

Tablets Camphor

Global Synthetic Camphor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Synthetic Camphor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Agriculture

Chemicals

Others

Global Synthetic Camphor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Synthetic Camphor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Synthetic Camphor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Synthetic Camphor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Synthetic Camphor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Synthetic Camphor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Apt Exim

Beijing Herbal Health Biotech

Benefont

Camphor & Allied Products

Jadran Galenski Laboratorij

Malligha Asafoetida

Recochem

Fujian Green Pine

Hiya International

