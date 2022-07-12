Vacuum Cups Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A hollow hemisphere (as of rubber) that can adhere to a smooth surface or agitate a fluid by suction : suction cup vacuum cups for hanging suits on car windows.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vacuum Cups in global, including the following market information:
Global Vacuum Cups Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vacuum Cups Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Vacuum Cups companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vacuum Cups market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silicone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vacuum Cups include Vi-Cas, William, ANVER, Schmalz, Piab Vacuum Solutions, VMECA, SMC Corporation of America, VUOTOTECNICA and Yonsha, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vacuum Cups manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vacuum Cups Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vacuum Cups Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Silicone
Nitrile
Rubber (Neoprene, NBR, EPDM, Viton)
Vinyl
Urethane
Others
Global Vacuum Cups Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vacuum Cups Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Processing and Handling Applications
Woodworking and Metalworking Industries
Automotive
Semiconductor and Electronics
Other Applications
Global Vacuum Cups Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vacuum Cups Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vacuum Cups revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vacuum Cups revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Vacuum Cups sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Vacuum Cups sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Vi-Cas
William
ANVER
Schmalz
Piab Vacuum Solutions
VMECA
SMC Corporation of America
VUOTOTECNICA
Yonsha
AIRBEST PNEUMATICS
ANVER Vacuum System Specialists
Aventics
GGR Group
Morali
SAPELEM
Sommer-Technik
Destaco
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vacuum Cups Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vacuum Cups Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vacuum Cups Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vacuum Cups Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vacuum Cups Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vacuum Cups Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vacuum Cups Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vacuum Cups Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vacuum Cups Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vacuum Cups Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vacuum Cups Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vacuum Cups Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vacuum Cups Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vacuum Cups Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vacuum Cups Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vacuum Cups Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Vacuum Cups Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Silicone
4.1.3 Nitrile
4.1.4 Rubber (Neoprene, NBR, EPDM, Viton
