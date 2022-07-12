Brand Apparel and Accessories Retail Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Brand Apparel and Accessories Retail in global, including the following market information:
Global Brand Apparel and Accessories Retail Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Brand Apparel and Accessories Retail Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Brand Apparel and Accessories Retail companies in 2021 (%)
The global Brand Apparel and Accessories Retail market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Men Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Brand Apparel and Accessories Retail include Caleres Inc, Canali SpA, Carolina Mills Inc, Bill Blass Group LLC, Blair Corporation, Danier Leather Inc, Deb Shops Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corpora and ECCO Sko A/S, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Brand Apparel and Accessories Retail manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Brand Apparel and Accessories Retail Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Brand Apparel and Accessories Retail Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Men
Women
Global Brand Apparel and Accessories Retail Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Brand Apparel and Accessories Retail Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Children
Adults
Global Brand Apparel and Accessories Retail Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Brand Apparel and Accessories Retail Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Brand Apparel and Accessories Retail revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Brand Apparel and Accessories Retail revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Brand Apparel and Accessories Retail sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Brand Apparel and Accessories Retail sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Caleres Inc
Canali SpA
Carolina Mills Inc
Bill Blass Group LLC
Blair Corporation
Danier Leather Inc
Deb Shops Inc
Deckers Outdoor Corpora
ECCO Sko A/S
Eddie Bauer LLC
Elder-Beerman Stores Corp (Th
K-Swiss Inc
Kuraray Co Ltd
L Brands Inc
Lululemon Athletica Inc
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
Macy?S Inc
Nitto Boseki Co Ltd
Nordstrom Inc
Columbia
OMNOVA Solutions Inc
3M Company
Abercrombie & Fitch Co
Academy Sports & Outdoors Ltd
Adidas AG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Brand Apparel and Accessories Retail Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Brand Apparel and Accessories Retail Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Brand Apparel and Accessories Retail Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Brand Apparel and Accessories Retail Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Brand Apparel and Accessories Retail Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Brand Apparel and Accessories Retail Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Brand Apparel and Accessories Retail Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Brand Apparel and Accessories Retail Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Brand Apparel and Accessories Retail Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Brand Apparel and Accessories Retail Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Brand Apparel and Accessories Retail Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Brand Apparel and Accessories Retail Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Brand Apparel and Accessories Retail Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Brand Apparel and Accessories Retail Players in Globa
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Brand Apparel and Accessories Retail Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Brand Apparel and Accessories Retail Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global and United States Brand Apparel and Accessories Retail Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Brand Apparel and Accessories Retail Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027