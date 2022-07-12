Plastic Pigment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Plastic Pigments are used for coloring paint, ink, plastic, fabric, cosmetics, food, and other materials. Most pigments used in manufacturing and the visual arts are dry colorants, usually ground into a fine powder.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Pigment in global, including the following market information:

Global Plastic Pigment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plastic Pigment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Plastic Pigment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plastic Pigment market was valued at 12660 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 18150 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Inorganic Pigment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plastic Pigment include Clariant, BASF, DIC, Huntsman, Cabot, LANXESS, PolyOne, Chemours and Heubach, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plastic Pigment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastic Pigment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastic Pigment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Inorganic Pigment

Organic Pigment

Global Plastic Pigment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastic Pigment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Building & Construction

Automotive

Global Plastic Pigment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastic Pigment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plastic Pigment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plastic Pigment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plastic Pigment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Plastic Pigment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Clariant

BASF

DIC

Huntsman

Cabot

LANXESS

PolyOne

Chemours

Heubach

Tronox

Ferro

