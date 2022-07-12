Shea Butter for Cosmetics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Shea butter is defined as the edible fat that is extracted from the shea kernels or shea nuts of Vitellaria paradoxa, commonly known as the shea tree. Shea butter has various industrial applications, such as in food processing, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. Cosmetic shea butter is used as an alternative to vegetable oil in various cosmetic and personal care products due to the presence of rich fatty acids.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Shea Butter for Cosmetics in global, including the following market information:
Global Shea Butter for Cosmetics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Shea Butter for Cosmetics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Shea Butter for Cosmetics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Shea Butter for Cosmetics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Organic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Shea Butter for Cosmetics include Cargill, Clariant, AAK AB, Olvea Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Limited, BASF, Croda International and Ghana Nuts Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Shea Butter for Cosmetics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Shea Butter for Cosmetics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Shea Butter for Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Organic
Conventional
Global Shea Butter for Cosmetics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Shea Butter for Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Lotions & Creams
Lip Balms & Lipsticks
Sun Care Products
Soaps & Toiletries
Cleansers
Shampoos & Conditioners
Others
Global Shea Butter for Cosmetics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Shea Butter for Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Shea Butter for Cosmetics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Shea Butter for Cosmetics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Shea Butter for Cosmetics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Shea Butter for Cosmetics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cargill
Clariant
AAK AB
Olvea Group
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Bunge Limited
BASF
Croda International
Ghana Nuts Company
Agrobotanicals
Sophim
AOS Products
The Savannah Fruits
Ojoba Collective
The HallStar Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Shea Butter for Cosmetics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Shea Butter for Cosmetics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Shea Butter for Cosmetics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Shea Butter for Cosmetics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Shea Butter for Cosmetics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Shea Butter for Cosmetics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Shea Butter for Cosmetics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Shea Butter for Cosmetics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Shea Butter for Cosmetics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Shea Butter for Cosmetics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Shea Butter for Cosmetics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shea Butter for Cosmetics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Shea Butter for Cosmetics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shea Butter for Cosmetics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shea Butter for Cosmetics Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shea Butter for Cosmetic
