Stainless Steel Bellows Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Stainless steel bellows are a great solution for a number of problems in piping systems. Equipment movement, thermal growth, pressure pulsation or vibration can all disrupt the system causing poor performance or damage. Stainless steel bellows help avoid these issues and keep performance levels high.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Stainless Steel Bellows in global, including the following market information:
Global Stainless Steel Bellows Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Stainless Steel Bellows Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Stainless Steel Bellows companies in 2021 (%)
The global Stainless Steel Bellows market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flange Connection Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Stainless Steel Bellows include Arcflex, Duraflex, Stourflex, United Flexible, CanDoTech Consulting, MW Industries and Oakridge Bellows, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Stainless Steel Bellows manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Stainless Steel Bellows Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Stainless Steel Bellows Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Flange Connection
Welding
Screw Connection
Others
Global Stainless Steel Bellows Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Stainless Steel Bellows Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
HVAC
Aerospace
Architecture
Water Treatment
Others
Global Stainless Steel Bellows Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Stainless Steel Bellows Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Stainless Steel Bellows revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Stainless Steel Bellows revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Stainless Steel Bellows sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Stainless Steel Bellows sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Arcflex
Duraflex
Stourflex
United Flexible
CanDoTech Consulting
MW Industries
Oakridge Bellows
