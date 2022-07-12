Manganese Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Manganese is a chemical element with symbol Mn and atomic number 25. It is not found as a free element in nature; it is often found in minerals in combination with iron. Manganese is a metal with important industrial metal alloy uses, particularly in stainless steels.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Manganese in Global, including the following market information:

Global Manganese Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Manganese market was valued at 25160 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 30370 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Manganese Ore Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Manganese include African Rainbow Minerals, Anglo Americanplc, Assmang Proprietary Limited, Compania Minera Autlan, ERACHEM Comilog, Eramet SA, Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation Limited, Gulf Manganese Corporation Limited and Manganese Metal Company (Pty) Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Manganese companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Manganese Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Manganese Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Manganese Ore

Manganese Alloy

Others

Global Manganese Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Manganese Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agro-Industries

Industrial

Batteries

Others

Global Manganese Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Manganese Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Manganese revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Manganese revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

African Rainbow Minerals

Anglo Americanplc

Assmang Proprietary Limited

Compania Minera Autlan

ERACHEM Comilog

Eramet SA

Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation Limited

Gulf Manganese Corporation Limited

Manganese Metal Company (Pty) Ltd.

MaxTech Ventures

Mesa Minerals Limited

MOIL Limited

Ningxia Tianyuan Manganese Industry Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Minerals Limited

Nippon Denko Company Ltd.

OM Holdings Limited

South32 Limited

Tosoh Corporation

Tronox Limited

Vale S.A.

Xiangtan Electrochemical Scientific

Prince (ERACHEM Comilog)

Compania de Minas Buenaventura

GoodEarth India

RMCPL Group

Fermavi

Atul

CITIC Dameng Mining Industries

Lantian Chemical

Qingyunshang Mn Industry

Guizhou Dalong Huicheng New Material

Rech Chemical

Haolin Chemical

Guangxi Detian Chemical Cycle

Guizhou Redstar Developing

Guangxi Menghua Technology

ISKY Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Manganese Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Manganese Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Manganese Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Manganese Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Manganese Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Manganese Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Manganese Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Manganese Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Manganese Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Manganese Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Manganese Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Manganese Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Manganese Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Manganese Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Manganese Ore

4.1.3 Manganese Alloy

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type

