Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Metal and ceramic injection molding is collectively known as powder injection molding. It combines both plastic-molded design flexibility and powder-molded material flexibility, which creates both ceramic and metal parts. This technology is majorly used for producing parts with high complex structures, and of more strength, with surface finish improvement. Both metal & ceramic injection molding processes impart a better production than other molding processes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding in Global, including the following market information:
Global Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding include Indo-Mim, OptiMIM (Form Technologies), ARC Group, Phillips-Medisize (Molex), Smith Metal Products, Netshape Technologies (MPP), Dean Group International, Sintex and CMG Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Metal Injection Molding (MIM)
Ceramic Injection Molding (CIM)
Global Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotives
Aerospace
Medical and Healthcare
Industrial Machinery
Consumer Products
Others
Global Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Indo-Mim
OptiMIM (Form Technologies)
ARC Group
Phillips-Medisize (Molex)
Smith Metal Products
Netshape Technologies (MPP)
Dean Group International
Sintex
CMG Technologies
Future High-Tech
Parmatech Corporation (ATW Companies)
Nippon Piston Ring
Tanfel
Schunk
Amphenol Corporation
CN Innovations
Shin Zu Shing
GIAN
Parmaco Metal Injection Molding AG
Dou Yee Technologies
CoorsTek
AMT
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal and Ceramic Inje
