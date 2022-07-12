Mineral Acids Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A mineral acid (or inorganic acid) is an acid derived from one or more inorganic compounds. All mineral acids form hydrogen ions and the conjugate base when dissolved in water.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mineral Acids in global, including the following market information:
Global Mineral Acids Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Mineral Acids Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Mineral Acids companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mineral Acids market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hydrochloric Acid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mineral Acids include Basic Chemical Solutions, General Chemical, PVS Chemicals, Azko Nobel, Olin Corporation, Westlake, BASF, Covestro and Detrex Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mineral Acids manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mineral Acids Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Mineral Acids Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hydrochloric Acid
Sulphuric Acid
Nitric Acid
Phosphoric Acid
Boric Acid
Others
Global Mineral Acids Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Mineral Acids Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Agrochemicals & Fertilizers
Pigments & Dyes
Pharmaceutical
Explosives
Others
Global Mineral Acids Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Mineral Acids Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mineral Acids revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mineral Acids revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Mineral Acids sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Mineral Acids sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Basic Chemical Solutions
General Chemical
PVS Chemicals
Azko Nobel
Olin Corporation
Westlake
BASF
Covestro
Detrex Chemicals
ERCO Worldwide
Formosa Plastics
OxyChem/Occidental Petroleum
Jones-Hamilton
Huntsman
Chemours
KMG Electonics
Amvac
Altivia Specialty
ASHTA Chemicals, Inc
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Syngenta
Nouryon
Dover
Solvay
Kuehne Chemical
Hill Brothers Chemical
Hawkins Chemical
Hydrite Chemical
HASA
Tessenderlo Group
Mitsubishi Chemical
Kanto
Columbus Chemicals
UBE
T. N. C. Industrial
OCP
Mosaic
PhosAgro
PotashCorp (Nutrien)
Itafos
EuroChem
Tunisian Chemical Group (GCT)
Arkema
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mineral Acids Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mineral Acids Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mineral Acids Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mineral Acids Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mineral Acids Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Mineral Acids Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mineral Acids Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mineral Acids Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mineral Acids Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Mineral Acids Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Mineral Acids Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mineral Acids Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Mineral Acids Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mineral Acids Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mineral Acids Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mineral Acids Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Mineral Acids Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Hydrochloric Acid
4.1.3 Sulphuric Acid
