Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The function of packaging is to surround or wrap meat products with suitable protective material. Packaging materials were in the old days simple natural materials, e.g. leaves, but nowadays exclusively manufactured materials such as paper or synthetic films. The basic purpose of packaging is to protect meat and meat products from undesirable impacts on quality including microbiological and physio-chemical alterations.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging in global, including the following market information:

Global Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging companies in 2021 (%)

The global Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging include Amcor, Aep Industries, DowDupont, Smurfit Kappa, Visy Industries, Tri-Mach, Printpack, Abbe Corrugated and Cambridge Packing. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Market, by Material, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Material, 2021 (%)

Plastic

Paper

Metal

Global Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fresh & Frozen Products

Processed Products

Ready-To- Eat Products

Global Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amcor

Aep Industries

DowDupont

Smurfit Kappa

Visy Industries

Tri-Mach

Printpack

Abbe Corrugated

Cambridge Packing

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Material
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Companies in Global Market, by

 

