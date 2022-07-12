Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The function of packaging is to surround or wrap meat products with suitable protective material. Packaging materials were in the old days simple natural materials, e.g. leaves, but nowadays exclusively manufactured materials such as paper or synthetic films. The basic purpose of packaging is to protect meat and meat products from undesirable impacts on quality including microbiological and physio-chemical alterations.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging in global, including the following market information:
Global Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging companies in 2021 (%)
The global Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging include Amcor, Aep Industries, DowDupont, Smurfit Kappa, Visy Industries, Tri-Mach, Printpack, Abbe Corrugated and Cambridge Packing. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Market, by Material, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Material, 2021 (%)
Plastic
Paper
Metal
Global Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Fresh & Frozen Products
Processed Products
Ready-To- Eat Products
Global Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Amcor
Aep Industries
DowDupont
Smurfit Kappa
Visy Industries
Tri-Mach
Printpack
Abbe Corrugated
Cambridge Packing
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Material
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Muscle Foods (Poultry, Meat, and Seafood) Packaging Companies in Global Market, by
