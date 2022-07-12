Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Titanium dioxide nanoparticles, also called ultrafine titanium dioxide, are particles of titanium dioxide (TiO2) with diameters less than 100 nm. Ultrafine TiO2 is used in sunscreens due to its ability to block UV radiation while remaining transparent on the skin, and its photocatalytic sterilizing properties also make it useful as an additive in construction materials, for example in antifogging coatings and self-cleaning windows. The health risks of ultrafine TiO2 from dermal exposure on intact skin are considered extremely low, and it is considered safer than other substances used for UV protection. However, in the context of TiO2 production workers, inhalation exposure potentially presents a lung cancer risk, and standard hazard controls for nanomaterials are relevant for TiO2 nanoparticles.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide in global, including the following market information:
Global Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hydrophilic Nano Titanium Dioxide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide include Chemours Titanium Technologies, Huntsman Corporation, Cristal, Kronos, Tronox, ISK, Lomon Billions, Ningbo Xinfu Titanium Dioxide Co., Ltd and Dongjia Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hydrophilic Nano Titanium Dioxide
Lipophilic Nano Titanium Dioxide
Global Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cosmetics
Functional Fiber
Plastic
Coating
Others
Global Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Chemours Titanium Technologies
Huntsman Corporation
Cristal
Kronos
Tronox
ISK
Lomon Billions
Ningbo Xinfu Titanium Dioxide Co., Ltd
Dongjia Group
Jinan Yuxing Chemical Co.Ltd
CNNC HUAYUAN Titanium Dioxide Co., Ltd
PRECHEZA
Group DF
Grupa Azoty
The Louisiana Pigment Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nanoparticle Titanium Dioxide Companies
3.8
