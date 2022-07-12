Global Biodegradable Straws Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Biodegradable Straws market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biodegradable Straws market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Below 7 cm
7-10 cm
10-15 cm
Above 15 cm
Segment by Application
Household
Food Service
Others
By Company
Huhtamaki
Footprint LLC
Hoffmaster Group (Aardvark)
Biopac
Vegware
TIPI Straws
Austraw Pty Ltd
Okstraw
The Blue Straw
PT. Strawland
Tetra Pak
R&M Plastic Products
Transcend Packaging
MPM Marketing Services
Nippon Straw
Canada Brown Eco Products
GP Paper Straw Sdn Bhd
B & B Straw Pack
Aleco Straws
Zhengzhou Gstar Plastics
YIWU JinDong Paper
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biodegradable Straws Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Biodegradable Straws Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Below 7 cm
1.2.3 7-10 cm
1.2.4 10-15 cm
1.2.5 Above 15 cm
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biodegradable Straws Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Household
1.3.3 Food Service
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Biodegradable Straws Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Biodegradable Straws Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Biodegradable Straws Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Biodegradable Straws Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Biodegradable Straws Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Biodegradable Straws by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Biodegradable Straws Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Biodegradable Straws Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Biodegradable Straws Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Biodegradable Straws Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Biodegradable Straws Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
