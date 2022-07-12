Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Near Field Communication (NFC) is a standards-based short-range wireless connectivity technology that makes life easier and more convenient for consumers around the world by making it simpler to make transactions, exchange digital content, and connect electronic devices with a touch. NFC is compatible with hundreds of millions of contactless cards and readers already deployed worldwide.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets in global, including the following market information:
Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets companies in 2021 (%)
The global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Android Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets include Apple, Huawei, BlackBerry, Famoco, Google, HTC, ZTE, LG and Lumigon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market, by Operating system, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Segment Percentages, by Operating system, 2021 (%)
Android
iOS
Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Mobile Payment
ID Authentication
Transit Fare Collection
Other
Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Apple
Huawei
BlackBerry
Famoco
HTC
ZTE
LG
Lumigon
Meizu
Lenovo
Nokia
OnePlus
Oppo
Vivo
Samsung
Sharp
Sony
Xiaomi
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Operating system
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Product Type
3.8 Ti
