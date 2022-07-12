Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Near Field Communication (NFC) is a standards-based short-range wireless connectivity technology that makes life easier and more convenient for consumers around the world by making it simpler to make transactions, exchange digital content, and connect electronic devices with a touch. NFC is compatible with hundreds of millions of contactless cards and readers already deployed worldwide.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets in global, including the following market information:

Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets companies in 2021 (%)

The global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Android Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets include Apple, Huawei, BlackBerry, Famoco, Google, HTC, ZTE, LG and Lumigon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market, by Operating system, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Segment Percentages, by Operating system, 2021 (%)

Android

iOS

Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mobile Payment

ID Authentication

Transit Fare Collection

Other

Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Apple

Huawei

BlackBerry

Famoco

Google

HTC

ZTE

LG

Lumigon

Meizu

Lenovo

Nokia

OnePlus

Oppo

Vivo

Samsung

Sharp

Sony

Xiaomi

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Operating system

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Product Type

3.8 Ti

