Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A neodymium magnet (also known as NdFeB, NIB or Neo magnet), the most widely used type of rare-earth magnet, is a permanent magnet made from an alloy of neodymium, iron and boron to form the Nd2Fe14B tetragonal crystalline structure. Developed independently in 1982 by General Motors and Sumitomo Special Metals, neodymium magnets are the strongest type of permanent magnet commercially available. They have replaced other types of magnets in many applications in modern products that require strong permanent magnets, such as motors in cordless tools, hard disk drives and magnetic fasteners.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet in global, including the following market information:
Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet companies in 2021 (%)
The global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sintered NdFeB Magnet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet include Hitachi Metals, MMC, Vacuumschmelze, TDK, Zhenfhai Magnetic, Ningbo Yunsheng, Tianhe Magnets, Shougang Magnetic Material and Jingci Magne. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sintered NdFeB Magnet
Bonded NdFeB Magnet
Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Electronics
Industrial Motor
Energy-Saving Appliances
Vehicle
Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hitachi Metals
MMC
Vacuumschmelze
TDK
Zhenfhai Magnetic
Ningbo Yunsheng
Tianhe Magnets
Shougang Magnetic Material
Jingci Magne
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Players in Global Market
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/