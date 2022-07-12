Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A neodymium magnet (also known as NdFeB, NIB or Neo magnet), the most widely used type of rare-earth magnet, is a permanent magnet made from an alloy of neodymium, iron and boron to form the Nd2Fe14B tetragonal crystalline structure. Developed independently in 1982 by General Motors and Sumitomo Special Metals, neodymium magnets are the strongest type of permanent magnet commercially available. They have replaced other types of magnets in many applications in modern products that require strong permanent magnets, such as motors in cordless tools, hard disk drives and magnetic fasteners.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet in global, including the following market information:

Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/162250/global-neodymiumironboron-magnet-forecast-market-2022-2028-613

Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet companies in 2021 (%)

The global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sintered NdFeB Magnet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet include Hitachi Metals, MMC, Vacuumschmelze, TDK, Zhenfhai Magnetic, Ningbo Yunsheng, Tianhe Magnets, Shougang Magnetic Material and Jingci Magne. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sintered NdFeB Magnet

Bonded NdFeB Magnet

Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Motor

Energy-Saving Appliances

Vehicle

Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hitachi Metals

MMC

Vacuumschmelze

TDK

Zhenfhai Magnetic

Ningbo Yunsheng

Tianhe Magnets

Shougang Magnetic Material

Jingci Magne

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/162250/global-neodymiumironboron-magnet-forecast-market-2022-2028-613

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) Magnet Players in Global Market



Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/162250/global-neodymiumironboron-magnet-forecast-market-2022-2028-613

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/