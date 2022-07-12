Paper Packaging Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Paper-based packaging is a versatile and cost-efficient method to transport, protect and preserve a wide array of items. It is engineered to be sturdy, yet lightweight, and is customizable to meet product- or customer-specific needs. Corrugated containerboard is used to ship and transport everything from electronics to fragile glassware to perishable goods; paperboard packages food, medicine and toiletries for handy storage and display; and paper bags give customers a sustainable option to carry their purchases home.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Paper Packaging Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Paper Packaging Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Paper Packaging Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Paper Packaging Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Paper Packaging Materials market was valued at 238380 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 302170 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Corrugated Boxes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Paper Packaging Materials include International Paper, Mondi, Smurfit Kappa, Stora Enso, Biopac, Georgia-Pacific, Hood Packaging, DS Smith Packaging and WestRock, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Paper Packaging Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Paper Packaging Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Paper Packaging Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Corrugated Boxes
Boxboard/Paperboard Cartons
Paper Bags
Others
Global Paper Packaging Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Paper Packaging Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverage
Electronics & Home Appliance
Consumer Good
Pharmaceutical Industry
Other
Global Paper Packaging Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Paper Packaging Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Paper Packaging Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Paper Packaging Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Paper Packaging Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Paper Packaging Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
International Paper
Mondi
Smurfit Kappa
Stora Enso
Biopac
Georgia-Pacific
Hood Packaging
DS Smith Packaging
WestRock
Oji Holdings
Amcor
Graphic Packaging International
Bemis Paper Packaging
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Paper Packaging Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Paper Packaging Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Paper Packaging Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Paper Packaging Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Paper Packaging Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Paper Packaging Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Paper Packaging Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Paper Packaging Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Paper Packaging Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Paper Packaging Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Paper Packaging Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paper Packaging Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Paper Packaging Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paper Packaging Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paper Packaging Materials Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paper Packaging Material
