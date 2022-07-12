Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating and Allied Activities Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
CoatingEngravingHeat Treatingand Allied Activities industry involves in heat treatingenamelingvarnishingelectroplatinganodizingcoloringfinishinghot dip galvanizingengravingchasingor etching metals and metal products. These establishments coatengraveand heat treat metals and metal formed products fabricated at a different place. These activities often involve heating the metaland the purpose is often to harden it.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating and Allied Activities in Global, including the following market information:
Global Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating and Allied Activities Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating and Allied Activities market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metal Heat Treating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating and Allied Activities include Hy-Power Coatings, Tilton Industries, Rewire Automation, Metex Heat Treating and Metal Improvement, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating and Allied Activities companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating and Allied Activities Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating and Allied Activities Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Metal Heat Treating
Metal Coating
Engraving
Others
Global Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating and Allied Activities Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating and Allied Activities Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Manufacture
Industry
Others
Global Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating and Allied Activities Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating and Allied Activities Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating and Allied Activities revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating and Allied Activities revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hy-Power Coatings
Tilton Industries
Rewire Automation
Metex Heat Treating
Metal Improvement
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating and Allied Activities Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating and Allied Activities Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating and Allied Activities Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating and Allied Activities Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating and Allied Activities Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating and Allied Activities Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating and Allied Activities Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating and Allied Activities Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating and Allied Activities Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Coating, Engraving, Heat
