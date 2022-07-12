Oil and Gas Supporting Activities Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Support activities for oil and gas operations industry comprise establishments which provide support activities on a contract or fee basis for oil and gas operations such as explorationdrilling and extraction.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil and Gas Supporting Activities in Global, including the following market information:
Global Oil and Gas Supporting Activities Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Oil and Gas Supporting Activities market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Well Maintenance Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oil and Gas Supporting Activities include Halliburton, Saipem, Schlumberger, GE(Baker Hughes) and Weatherford, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Oil and Gas Supporting Activities companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oil and Gas Supporting Activities Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Oil and Gas Supporting Activities Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Well Maintenance
Exploration
Well Developing
Global Oil and Gas Supporting Activities Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Oil and Gas Supporting Activities Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Crude Petroleum Comprises
Natural Gas Extraction Comprises
Global Oil and Gas Supporting Activities Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Oil and Gas Supporting Activities Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Oil and Gas Supporting Activities revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Oil and Gas Supporting Activities revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Halliburton
Saipem
Schlumberger
GE(Baker Hughes)
Weatherford
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oil and Gas Supporting Activities Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Oil and Gas Supporting Activities Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Oil and Gas Supporting Activities Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Oil and Gas Supporting Activities Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Oil and Gas Supporting Activities Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oil and Gas Supporting Activities Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Oil and Gas Supporting Activities Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Oil and Gas Supporting Activities Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Oil and Gas Supporting Activities Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Oil and Gas Supporting Activities Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil and Gas Supporting Activities Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oil and Gas Supporting Activities Companies
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/