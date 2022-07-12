High Purity Quartz Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

High purity quartz is an important raw material in the silicon industry sector. The SiO2 content is between 99.9-99.99% and Fe2O3 content is less than 0.001%. It is widely used in quartz glass, lighting, semiconductor, electronics, fiber optics and other industries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Purity Quartz in global, including the following market information:

Global High Purity Quartz Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Purity Quartz Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five High Purity Quartz companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Purity Quartz market was valued at 599620 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 812750 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

4N Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Purity Quartz include Russian Quartz, TQC (Norwegian sands), PQ (pacific quartz), Momentive (US), Sung Rim (Korea), Australian Silica Sands, Germany sands, JP sands and Mineracao Santa Rosa (MSR), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Purity Quartz manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Purity Quartz Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Purity Quartz Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

4N

4N5

4N8

Global High Purity Quartz Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Purity Quartz Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Lighting Industry

Semiconductor

Electronics

Optical Industry

Others

Global High Purity Quartz Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global High Purity Quartz Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Purity Quartz revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Purity Quartz revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Purity Quartz sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies High Purity Quartz sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Russian Quartz

TQC (Norwegian sands)

PQ (pacific quartz)

Momentive (US)

Sung Rim (Korea)

Australian Silica Sands

Germany sands

JP sands

Mineracao Santa Rosa (MSR)

Ron Coleman Mining

Kyshtym

Covia

Sibelco

