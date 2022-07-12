Global Portion Cups Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Portion Cups market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Portion Cups market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Plastic Portion Cups
Paper Portion Cups
Aluminum Foil Portion Cups
Renewable & Compostable Sugarcane
Others
Segment by Application
Food Services
Households
Institutional
By Company
Huhtamaki (Chinet)
Dart Container
Pactiv (Reynolds Group)
Georgia-Pacific
International Paper
The Waddington Group
Lollicup USA
Berry Global
Sonoco Products
Genpak LLC
D&W Fine Pack
Amhil North America
Fabri-Kal Corporation
Polar Pak Company
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Portion Cups Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Portion Cups Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Plastic Portion Cups
1.2.3 Paper Portion Cups
1.2.4 Aluminum Foil Portion Cups
1.2.5 Renewable & Compostable Sugarcane
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Portion Cups Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food Services
1.3.3 Households
1.3.4 Institutional
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Portion Cups Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Portion Cups Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Portion Cups Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Portion Cups Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Portion Cups Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Portion Cups by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Portion Cups Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Portion Cups Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Portion Cups Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Portion Cups Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Portion Cups Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Portion
