Mobile Advertising Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Mobile advertising is the communication of products or services to mobile device and smartphone consumers. The mobile advertising spectrum ranges from short message service (SMS) text to interactive advertisements. Mobile advertising targets users according to specified demographics. Mobile networks identify related mobile profiles and preferences and displays corresponding advertisements when consumers download and uses data services like games, applications (apps) or ring tones. Mobile Advertising Software Marketalso works hand in hand with mobile marketing, which uses personal data collected and technology such as location services to personalize ads based on user preference, habits, or location.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Advertising Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Mobile Advertising Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mobile Advertising Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mobile Advertising Software include Marin Software, DoubleClick, Sizmek, Kenshoo, Choozle, MediaMath and AdRoll, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mobile Advertising Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mobile Advertising Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Advertising Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-Based
On-Premises
Global Mobile Advertising Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Advertising Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Commercial
Education
Others
Global Mobile Advertising Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Mobile Advertising Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mobile Advertising Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mobile Advertising Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Marin Software
DoubleClick
Sizmek
Kenshoo
Choozle
MediaMath
AdRoll
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mobile Advertising Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mobile Advertising Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mobile Advertising Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mobile Advertising Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mobile Advertising Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mobile Advertising Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mobile Advertising Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mobile Advertising Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile Advertising Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Mobile Advertising Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Advertising Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mobile Advertising Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Advertising Softw
