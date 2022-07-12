Digital Advertising Platforms Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Digital Advertising is publicizing on sites or applications through pennants or other advertisement positions made of content, pictures, blaze, video, and sound. The fundamental reason for show publicizing is to convey general ads and brand messages to site guests.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Advertising Platforms in Global, including the following market information:
Global Digital Advertising Platforms Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Digital Advertising Platforms market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Search Advertising Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Digital Advertising Platforms include Kenshoo, Adobe, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Sizmek, Yahoo!, Choozle and MediaMath, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Digital Advertising Platforms companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Digital Advertising Platforms Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Digital Advertising Platforms Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Search Advertising Software
Display Advertising Software
Mobile Advertising Software
Social Advertising Software
Video Advertising Software
Cross-Channel Advertising Software
Global Digital Advertising Platforms Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Digital Advertising Platforms Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Commercial
Education
Others
Global Digital Advertising Platforms Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Digital Advertising Platforms Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Digital Advertising Platforms revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Digital Advertising Platforms revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kenshoo
Adobe
Sizmek
Yahoo!
Choozle
MediaMath
AdRoll
Rocket Fuel
Rubicon Project
Google (Alphabet)
ONE by AOL
OpenX
Oath Inc.(BrightRoll)
InMobi Technologies
Sovrn Holdings
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Digital Advertising Platforms Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Digital Advertising Platforms Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Digital Advertising Platforms Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Digital Advertising Platforms Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Digital Advertising Platforms Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Digital Advertising Platforms Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Digital Advertising Platforms Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Digital Advertising Platforms Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Advertising Platforms Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Digital Advertising Platforms Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Advertising Platforms Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Advertising Platforms Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3
