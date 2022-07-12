Electronic Cartography System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Electronic Cartography System Market is subject to witness a substantial growth over the forecast period due to the shifting focus towards modernization of marine navigation technology to carry out efficient marine operation, and increasing demand for electronic navigation. Factors responsible for the robust growth in the electronic cartography system sales market, in the recent years, include shifting trends towards global connectivity via satellite communications and rising demand for optimization of marine transportation along with safety, better efficiency and flexibility during various operations. Globally, the electronic cartography system sales market is predicted to display high growth rate during the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development in the electronic cartography system sales market. Numerous benefits offered by the electronic cartography system such as fleet management, cargo monitoring and improved logistics services helps to improve overall harbor efficiency, thereby boosting the growth of electronic cartography system sales market in the last few years.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Cartography System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Electronic Cartography System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electronic Cartography System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Marine Electronic Navigation Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electronic Cartography System include Honeywell Aerospace, Thales, Jeppesen, Universal Avionics, Rockwell Collins, Northrop Grumman, Navionics, Garmin and IIC Technologies. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electronic Cartography System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electronic Cartography System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electronic Cartography System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Marine Electronic Navigation Systems

Aviation Electronic Navigation Systems

Others

Global Electronic Cartography System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electronic Cartography System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Aviation

Defense

Others

Global Electronic Cartography System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Electronic Cartography System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electronic Cartography System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electronic Cartography System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Honeywell Aerospace

Thales

Jeppesen

Universal Avionics

Rockwell Collins

Northrop Grumman

Navionics

Garmin

IIC Technologies

