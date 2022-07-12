Assisted Living and Smart Home Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Assisted Living and Smart Home Market can be divided into several types, such as: Energy Management Systems; Security & Access Control; HVAC Control; Entertainment Control; Others

This report contains market size and forecasts of Assisted Living and Smart Home in Global, including the following market information:

Global Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Assisted Living and Smart Home market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Energy Management Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Assisted Living and Smart Home include Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Schneider Electric S.E. (France), Ingersoll Rand Plc. (Ireland), ABB Group (Switzerland), Medic4all Group (Switzerland), Tunstall Healthcare Ltd. (U.K.), Chubb Community Care (U.K.) and Televic Healthcare (Belgium), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Assisted Living and Smart Home companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Assisted Living and Smart Home Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Energy Management Systems

Security & Access Control

HVAC Control

Entertainment Control

Others

Global Assisted Living and Smart Home Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Commercial

Global Assisted Living and Smart Home Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Assisted Living and Smart Home revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Assisted Living and Smart Home revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Schneider Electric S.E. (France)

Ingersoll Rand Plc. (Ireland)

ABB Group (Switzerland)

Medic4all Group (Switzerland)

Tunstall Healthcare Ltd. (U.K.)

Chubb Community Care (U.K.)

Televic Healthcare (Belgium)

Telbios (Italy)

Vitaphone GmbH (Germany)

GETEMED AG (Germany)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

CareTech AB (Sweden)

Assisted Living Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Assisted Living and Smart Home Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Assisted Living and Smart Home Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Assisted Living and Smart Home Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Assisted Living and Smart Home Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Assisted Living and Smart Home Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Assisted Living and Smart Home Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Assisted Living and Smart Home Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Assisted Living and Smart Home Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Assisted Living and Smart Home Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2

