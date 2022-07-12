Container and Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Paper and paperboard container and packaging is defined as the wrapping or enclosing of products using materials such as paper, timber, and pulp. Paper and paperboard container and packaging have different product offerings such as corrugated containers, paper bags, folding boxes and cases, paper pouches, and paperboard tubes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Container and Packaging in global, including the following market information:

Global Container and Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Container and Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Container and Packaging companies in 2021 (%)

The global Container and Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Corrugated Containers and Packaging Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Container and Packaging include Georgia-Pacific, INDEVCO, International Paper, Tetra Pak, WestRock, Smurfit Kappa, Cascades, Colbert Packaging and Davpack, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Container and Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Container and Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Container and Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Corrugated Containers and Packaging

Paper Bags and Sacks

Folding Boxes and Cases

Global Container and Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Container and Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Beverage Packaging

Food Packaging

Healthcare Products Packaging

Industrial Packaging

Other Applications

Global Container and Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Container and Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Container and Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Container and Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Container and Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Container and Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Georgia-Pacific

INDEVCO

International Paper

Tetra Pak

WestRock

Smurfit Kappa

Cascades

Colbert Packaging

Davpack

Diamond Packaging

DS Smith

Europac Group

Evergreen Packaging

Howell Packaging

MOD-PAC

Mondi Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Container and Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Container and Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Container and Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Container and Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Container and Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Container and Packaging Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Container and Packaging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Container and Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Container and Packaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Container and Packaging Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Container and Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Container and Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Container and Packaging Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Container and Packaging Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Container and Packaging Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Container and Packaging Companies

4 Sights by Product

