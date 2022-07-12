Polylactic Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polylactic acid (PLA) is an aliphatic polyester made up of lactic acid (2-hydroxy propionic acid) building blocks. It is also a biodegradable and compostable thermoplastic derived from renewable plant sources, such as starch and sugar. PLA can be processed through different production lines including injection molding, blow molding, thermoforming or extrusion, and further used to produce various items such as plastic films, bottles, and biodegradable medical devices.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polylactic in global, including the following market information:

Global Polylactic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polylactic Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Polylactic companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polylactic market was valued at 508.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1092.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Poly(L-lactic)acid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polylactic include NatureWorks, Synbra Technology, Teijin, Toray, Futerro, Toyobo, Sulzer, Uhde Inventa-Fischer and Hisun Biomaterials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polylactic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polylactic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polylactic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Poly(L-lactic)acid

Poly(D-lactic)acid

Poly(DL-lactic)acid

Global Polylactic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polylactic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverage Packaging

Serviceware

Electronics & Appliances

Medical & Hygiene

Other

Global Polylactic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polylactic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polylactic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polylactic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polylactic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Polylactic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NatureWorks

Synbra Technology

Teijin

Toray

Futerro

Toyobo

Sulzer

Uhde Inventa-Fischer

Hisun Biomaterials

Shanghai Tongjieliang

Jiuding Biological Engineering

Shenzhen Esun Industrial

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polylactic Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polylactic Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polylactic Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polylactic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polylactic Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polylactic Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polylactic Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polylactic Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polylactic Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polylactic Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polylactic Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polylactic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polylactic Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polylactic Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polylactic Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polylactic Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Polylactic Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Poly(L-lactic)acid

4.1.3 Poly(D-lactic)acid

4.1.4 Poly(DL-lactic)acid

4.2 B

