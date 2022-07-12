Styrenic Block Copolymer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Styrenic block copolymers are the largest consumed member of thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) family. They are used for variety of application which requires high performance polymers. They have properties very similar to that of rubber but they process like polymers. SBCs owing to their bulk consumption compared to other TPEs are the lowest priced thermoplastic elastomers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Styrenic Block Copolymer in global, including the following market information:

Global Styrenic Block Copolymer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Styrenic Block Copolymer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Styrenic Block Copolymer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Styrenic Block Copolymer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

SBS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Styrenic Block Copolymer include Kraton, Dynasol, Versalis, Kuraray, Asahi Kasei, Kumho Petrochemical, LG Chem, LCY and TSRC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Styrenic Block Copolymer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Styrenic Block Copolymer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Styrenic Block Copolymer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

SBS

SIS

SEBS

Other

Global Styrenic Block Copolymer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Styrenic Block Copolymer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Footwear Industry

Roofing

Paving

Personal Care

Packaging & Industrial Adhesives

Other

Global Styrenic Block Copolymer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Styrenic Block Copolymer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Styrenic Block Copolymer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Styrenic Block Copolymer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Styrenic Block Copolymer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Styrenic Block Copolymer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kraton

Dynasol

Versalis

Kuraray

Asahi Kasei

Kumho Petrochemical

LG Chem

LCY

TSRC

Sinopec

CNPC

Keyuan

Jusage

