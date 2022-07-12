Global Toys and Games Product Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Toys and Games Product market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Toys and Games Product market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Games and Puzzles
Activity and Construction Toys
Dolls and Action Figures
Vehicle Toys and Ride-Ons
Soft/Plush Toys
Others
Segment by Application
Under 3 Years Old
3-6 Years Old
6-12 Years Old
Above 12 Years Old
By Company
Mattel
Hasbro
The LEGO Group
Bandai Namco Holdings
Ravensburger
Simba Dickie Group
Dream International
TOMY
JAKKS Pacific
MGA Entertainment
Playmates Toys
Vivid Imaginations
VTech Holdings
Spin Master
Playgo Toys Enterprises
Integrity Toys
Famosa Toys
Kids II
K'NEX Industries
Sanrio Company Ltd
Tarata Toys
Tenyo
Buffalo Games
Hape
Guangdong Hayidai Toys
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Toys and Games Product Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Toys and Games Product Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Games and Puzzles
1.2.3 Activity and Construction Toys
1.2.4 Dolls and Action Figures
1.2.5 Vehicle Toys and Ride-Ons
1.2.6 Soft/Plush Toys
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Toys and Games Product Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Under 3 Years Old
1.3.3 3-6 Years Old
1.3.4 6-12 Years Old
1.3.5 Above 12 Years Old
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Toys and Games Product Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Toys and Games Product Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Toys and Games Product Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Toys and Games Product Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Toys and Games Product Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Toys and Games Product by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Toys and Games Product Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Toys and Games Product Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Toys and Games Product Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Afr
