UV Cured Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

UV curing is a subset of energy/radiation curing, where a light source is used to cure the products including coatings, inks, and adhesives. The resins employed for formulating such products are termed as UV curable resins.

This report contains market size and forecasts of UV Cured Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global UV Cured Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/162290/global-uv-cured-resin-forecast-market-2022-2028-779

Global UV Cured Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five UV Cured Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global UV Cured Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Oligomers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of UV Cured Resin include BASF SE, Toagosei Co., Koninklijke, The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry, Covestro, Wanhua Chemical, Miwon Specialty Chemical, Hitachi and Arkema and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the UV Cured Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global UV Cured Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global UV Cured Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Oligomers

Monomers

Photoinitiators

Additives

Global UV Cured Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global UV Cured Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Overprint Varnish

Printing Inks

Adhesives

3d Printing

Other

Global UV Cured Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global UV Cured Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies UV Cured Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies UV Cured Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies UV Cured Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies UV Cured Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

Toagosei Co.

Koninklijke

The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry

Covestro

Wanhua Chemical

Miwon Specialty Chemical

Hitachi

Arkema

DIC Corporation

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/162290/global-uv-cured-resin-forecast-market-2022-2028-779

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 UV Cured Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global UV Cured Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global UV Cured Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global UV Cured Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global UV Cured Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global UV Cured Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top UV Cured Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global UV Cured Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global UV Cured Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global UV Cured Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global UV Cured Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 UV Cured Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers UV Cured Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 UV Cured Resin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 UV Cured Resin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 UV Cured Resin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global UV Cured Resin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Oligomers

4.1.3 Monom

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/162290/global-uv-cured-resin-forecast-market-2022-2028-779

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/