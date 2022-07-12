Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The sheet metal fabrication services market has acquired a vital position in the global metalworking sector and is likely to exhibit rapid growth in demand in the coming years. The sheet metal fabrication services market has been driven by the urbanization observed in several developing regions across the world, as well as steady growth of key end use industries such as aerospace and automotive

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sheet Metal Fabrication Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services market was valued at 3165 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3464.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sheet Metal Fabrication Services include All Metals Fabricating, BTD Manufacturing, Classic Sheet Metal, Hydram Sheet Metalwork, The Metalworking Group, Kapco Metal Stamping, Marlin Steel Wire Products, Mayville Engineering Company and Metcam, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sheet Metal Fabrication Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Steel

Aluminum

Others

Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Manufacturing

Construction

Aerospace

Automotive

Architecture

Electronics

Food Processing

Telecommunication

Others

Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sheet Metal Fabrication Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sheet Metal Fabrication Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

All Metals Fabricating

BTD Manufacturing

Classic Sheet Metal

Hydram Sheet Metalwork

The Metalworking Group

Kapco Metal Stamping

Marlin Steel Wire Products

Mayville Engineering Company

Metcam

Moreng Meta

Noble Industries

Standard Iron & Wire Works

