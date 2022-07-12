Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The sheet metal fabrication services market has acquired a vital position in the global metalworking sector and is likely to exhibit rapid growth in demand in the coming years. The sheet metal fabrication services market has been driven by the urbanization observed in several developing regions across the world, as well as steady growth of key end use industries such as aerospace and automotive
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sheet Metal Fabrication Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services market was valued at 3165 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3464.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sheet Metal Fabrication Services include All Metals Fabricating, BTD Manufacturing, Classic Sheet Metal, Hydram Sheet Metalwork, The Metalworking Group, Kapco Metal Stamping, Marlin Steel Wire Products, Mayville Engineering Company and Metcam, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sheet Metal Fabrication Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Steel
Aluminum
Others
Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Manufacturing
Construction
Aerospace
Automotive
Architecture
Electronics
Food Processing
Telecommunication
Others
Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sheet Metal Fabrication Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sheet Metal Fabrication Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
All Metals Fabricating
BTD Manufacturing
Classic Sheet Metal
Hydram Sheet Metalwork
The Metalworking Group
Kapco Metal Stamping
Marlin Steel Wire Products
Mayville Engineering Company
Metcam
Moreng Meta
Noble Industries
Standard Iron & Wire Works
