Micro-perforated Food Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Micro-perforated food packaging is used for perishable food products, aiming to extend shelf life and improve moisture retention of the products. This is employed in various applications, including fruits and vegetables, bakery and confectionery, ready-to-eat meals, and meat and seafood packaging. Leading players in the market have capitalized on their prominent position and have been investing in long-term supply agreements with key food makers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Micro-perforated Food Packaging in Global, including the following market information:
Global Micro-perforated Food Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Micro-perforated Food Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyethylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Micro-perforated Food Packaging include Sealed Air, COVERIS, Amcor Limited, Mondi plc, Ultraperf Technologies, KM Packaging Services Ltd, Bollor? Group, Amerplast and Uflex Ltd. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Micro-perforated Food Packaging companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Micro-perforated Food Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Micro-perforated Food Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
PET
Others
Global Micro-perforated Food Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Micro-perforated Food Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Fruits & Vegetables
Bakery & Confectionery
Ready-to-Eat
Others
Global Micro-perforated Food Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Micro-perforated Food Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Micro-perforated Food Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Micro-perforated Food Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sealed Air
COVERIS
Amcor Limited
Mondi plc
Ultraperf Technologies
KM Packaging Services Ltd
Bollor? Group
Amerplast
Uflex Ltd
