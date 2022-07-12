Micro-perforated Food Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Micro-perforated food packaging is used for perishable food products, aiming to extend shelf life and improve moisture retention of the products. This is employed in various applications, including fruits and vegetables, bakery and confectionery, ready-to-eat meals, and meat and seafood packaging. Leading players in the market have capitalized on their prominent position and have been investing in long-term supply agreements with key food makers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Micro-perforated Food Packaging in Global, including the following market information:

Global Micro-perforated Food Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Micro-perforated Food Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyethylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Micro-perforated Food Packaging include Sealed Air, COVERIS, Amcor Limited, Mondi plc, Ultraperf Technologies, KM Packaging Services Ltd, Bollor? Group, Amerplast and Uflex Ltd. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Micro-perforated Food Packaging companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Micro-perforated Food Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Micro-perforated Food Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

PET

Others

Global Micro-perforated Food Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Micro-perforated Food Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fruits & Vegetables

Bakery & Confectionery

Ready-to-Eat

Others

Global Micro-perforated Food Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Micro-perforated Food Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Micro-perforated Food Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Micro-perforated Food Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sealed Air

COVERIS

Amcor Limited

Mondi plc

Ultraperf Technologies

KM Packaging Services Ltd

Bollor? Group

Amerplast

Uflex Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Micro-perforated Food Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Micro-perforated Food Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Micro-perforated Food Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Micro-perforated Food Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Micro-perforated Food Packaging Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Micro-perforated Food Packaging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Micro-perforated Food Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Micro-perforated Food Packaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Micro-perforated Food Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Micro-perforated Food Packaging Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Micro-perforated Food Packaging Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Micro-perforated Food Packaging Companies

