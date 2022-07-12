ERP Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is a method of efficiently utilizing people, hardware and software to increase productivity and profit, thus simplifying a company?s business processes. ERP systems merge each of the company?s key operations, including the manufacturing, distribution, financial, human resources and customer relations departments, into one software system. It is widely used in all industries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of ERP Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global ERP Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global ERP Software market was valued at 31210 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 41410 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On Premise ERP Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of ERP Software include SAP, Oracle, Sage, Infor, Microsoft, Kronos, Epicor, IBM and Totvs, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the ERP Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global ERP Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global ERP Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On Premise ERP

Cloud-Based ERP

Global ERP Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global ERP Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Telecom

Others

Global ERP Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global ERP Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies ERP Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies ERP Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SAP

Oracle

Sage

Infor

Microsoft

Kronos

Epicor

IBM

Totvs

Workday

UNIT4

YonYou

Cornerstone

Kingdee

Digiwin

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 ERP Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global ERP Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global ERP Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global ERP Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global ERP Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top ERP Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global ERP Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global ERP Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 ERP Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies ERP Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ERP Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 ERP Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ERP Software Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global ERP Software Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 On Premise ERP

4.1.3 Cloud-Based

