Filter Disc for Liquid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A disc filter is a type of water filter used primarily in irrigation, similar to a screen filter, except that the filter cartridge is made of a number of plastic discs stacked on top of each other like a pile of poker chips. Each disc is covered with small grooves or bumps.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Filter Disc for Liquid in global, including the following market information:

Global Filter Disc for Liquid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Filter Disc for Liquid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Filter Disc for Liquid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Filter Disc for Liquid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Paper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Filter Disc for Liquid include DIG Corporation, Raindrip, Pentek, Rain Bird Corporation, NETAFIM, Azud, DIG Corporation, Evoqua Water Technologies and PEP Fliters, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Filter Disc for Liquid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Filter Disc for Liquid Market, by Material, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Filter Disc for Liquid Market Segment Percentages, by Material, 2021 (%)

Paper

Plastic

Others

Global Filter Disc for Liquid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Filter Disc for Liquid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Industry

Power Plant

Water Treatment

Others

Global Filter Disc for Liquid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Filter Disc for Liquid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Filter Disc for Liquid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Filter Disc for Liquid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Filter Disc for Liquid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Filter Disc for Liquid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DIG Corporation

Raindrip

Pentek

Rain Bird Corporation

NETAFIM

Azud

Evoqua Water Technologies

PEP Fliters

Amiad Water Systems

DST

Xinkai Water

CDFS

Northstar

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Filter Disc for Liquid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Material

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Filter Disc for Liquid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Filter Disc for Liquid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Filter Disc for Liquid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Filter Disc for Liquid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Filter Disc for Liquid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Filter Disc for Liquid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Filter Disc for Liquid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Filter Disc for Liquid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Filter Disc for Liquid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Filter Disc for Liquid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Filter Disc for Liquid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Filter Disc for Liquid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Filter Disc for Liquid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Filter Disc for Liquid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Filter Disc for Liquid Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Ov

