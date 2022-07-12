Filter Disc for Liquid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A disc filter is a type of water filter used primarily in irrigation, similar to a screen filter, except that the filter cartridge is made of a number of plastic discs stacked on top of each other like a pile of poker chips. Each disc is covered with small grooves or bumps.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Filter Disc for Liquid in global, including the following market information:
Global Filter Disc for Liquid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Filter Disc for Liquid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Filter Disc for Liquid companies in 2021 (%)
The global Filter Disc for Liquid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Paper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Filter Disc for Liquid include DIG Corporation, Raindrip, Pentek, Rain Bird Corporation, NETAFIM, Azud, DIG Corporation, Evoqua Water Technologies and PEP Fliters, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Filter Disc for Liquid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Filter Disc for Liquid Market, by Material, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Filter Disc for Liquid Market Segment Percentages, by Material, 2021 (%)
Paper
Plastic
Others
Global Filter Disc for Liquid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Filter Disc for Liquid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemical Industry
Power Plant
Water Treatment
Others
Global Filter Disc for Liquid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Filter Disc for Liquid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Filter Disc for Liquid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Filter Disc for Liquid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Filter Disc for Liquid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Filter Disc for Liquid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DIG Corporation
Raindrip
Pentek
Rain Bird Corporation
NETAFIM
Azud
DIG Corporation
Evoqua Water Technologies
PEP Fliters
Amiad Water Systems
DST
Xinkai Water
CDFS
Northstar
